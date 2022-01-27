Travis Scott fans unite.

Since the tragedy that took place at the Astro World festival, Travis Scott has been in a bad spot in the public eye as many feel the rapper should be held accountable for the ten lives that were lost at his Houston festival.

Back in November, Travis Scott would hold a music festival with over 50,000 attendees. The pressure of so many people packed together in a tight space caused a drastic tragedy that would leave 10 attendees dead and hundreds injured. Following the festival, Scott offered to help pay for funeral costs for some of the victims of the tragedy but his offerings were turned down.

As the news of the tragedy got larger in the media, Scott began to go silent while many festivals began to remove the performer from their lineup including Coachella.

Travis Scott really wanted to perform for his fans at the upcoming Coachella festival this year, and even reportedly offered to perform for free before being denied all around.

It seems as though Travis Scott fans are trying to make their voices heard following a petition recently started for the rapper to perform at Coachella in 2023. The petition reportedly received over 70,000 signatures.

“After Coachella unfairly removed Travis Scott for Harry Styles, they need to do the right thing and rebook him immediately. Coachella switched Travis and Frank for Harry Styles and Billie Eilish? What kind of message does that send?” the petition reads.

It seems unlikely that Scott will be able to redeem himself anytime soon, however it’s surprising to see the rapper receive support from fans at this time.

Do you think Scott should be allowed to perform on big stages again? Share your thoughts with us on social media.