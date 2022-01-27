NLE Choppa faced a lot of mixed reviews following his most recent freestyle with Funk Master Flex on Hot 97. In the three-minute freestyle, the rapper addressed an airport confrontation between himself and a fan where things got physical.

Many laughed at the Memphis native after seeing footage from the altercation where the rapper slips due to wearing a pair of flip flops.

In the freestyle with Funk Flex, Choppa says, “You won’t catch me dissing. Flip flops when I fight the only time I’m slipping. Next fan run up on me get the clip till its empty. I won’t stop till I’m finished, I’m really standing on business,” he said over an instrumental to The Notorious B.I.G’s “Who Shot Ya.”

Advertisement

Following the freestyle, NLE Choppa made a tweet to address fans to referred to the freestyle as “mid.”

Mid freestyle. Yb owns you — $tacks (#1 YB FAN) (@2o2user) January 26, 2022

that nle choppa freestyle was the worst thing i ever heard — Lil Wrench (@WrenchhNotFree) January 27, 2022

“Musically I Can’t Do Nun Right Huh?” asked Choppa on Twitter. “Keep The Hate, Jokes, & Criticism Coming, Ian Too Far From The Top. Tables Turn And When They Do Remember That I Told You So. WATCH THE YEAR I HAVE!!!!!!”

Musically I Can’t Do Nun Right Huh? Keep The Hate, Jokes, & Criticism Coming, Ian Too Far From The Top. Tables Turn And When They Do Remember That I Told You So. WATCH THE YEAR I HAVE ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) January 27, 2022

The “Walk Em Down” rapper is gearing up to release a new project this Friday. The rapper pushed back the release of the project in the past but it looks as if NLE Choppa is ready to make his comeback with alleged appearances from MoneyBaggYo, Young Thug, Polo G, and G Herbo.

Check out the freestyle below, what are your thoughts?