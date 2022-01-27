Even though television and comedy legend Bill Cosby has been released from prison, the 84-year-old has remained out of the public eye, but a W. Kamau Bell-directed docu-series will dive deep into Cosby’s legal situation that landed him in a Pennsylvania prison.

The Starz-powered We Need to Talk About Bill Cosby has already been criticized by Cosby and his team who released a statement saying, “Mr. Cosby has spent more than 50 years standing with the excluded; made it possible for some to be included; standing with the disenfranchised; and standing with those women and men who were denied respectful work… because of race and gender… within the expanses of the entertainment industries.”

In response to the statement, Bell, the director of the doc, said in his own statement, “The funny thing about this is, because of how America works and how racism works here, there are ways in which a system of white supremacy would target a powerful Black man to bring him down — and that has happened throughout history in this country. But that doesn’t always mean that the Black man didn’t do something wrong.” He added, “There are racist forces that are happy for Bill Cosby’s downfall, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t more than 60 women who have accused him of rape and sexual assault, and those aren’t credible accusations.”

Advertisement

See the trailer below.