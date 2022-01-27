Yo Gotti Announces Contest Giving Rappers the Opportunity To Appear on His New Album & Potentially Get Record Deal With CMG Records

Yo Gotti Announces Contest Giving Rappers the Opportunity To Appear on His New Album & Potentially Get Record Deal With CMG Records

Yo Gotti has announced the commencement of his “Change A Rapper’s Life” contest, in which he will give one lucky young rapper the chance to participate in his upcoming album, CM10: Free Game, and maybe land a record deal with his CMG label.

In the Instagram video, Gotti played the instrumental from one of his album cuts, “Dolla Fo Dolla,” and encouraged wannabe rappers to perform their hardest verse to the beat for a chance to participate in his new project and have a life-changing opportunity in the music industry.

To take part, fans must share a video of their verse to Instagram, tag @YoGotti and @CMGTheLabel, and use the hashtags #CM10 and #DollaFoDolla in the caption. Gotti teased his final album, CM10: Free Game, earlier this week, and confirmed that it will be released on February 4th. It will be a double-disc record featuring “Free” on one side and “Game” on the other.

Advertisement

Beyond his solo work, Gotti founded CMG Records, the hottest artist-run record label in hip-hop, and has helped launch the careers of some of the label’s most popular artists, including Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and others. As the chairman of CMG, the Memphis businessman works closely with each artist, overseeing the strategy and execution of their separate music releases and spearheading decision-making on everything from radio promotion to marketing campaigns.