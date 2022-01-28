Ace Hood, fresh off buying out his major-label contract, is kicking off his year with the announcement of his upcoming EP, M.I.N.D. (Memories Inside Never Die), along with the release of its new single, “Glory.”

Ace reflects on the many challenges and expectations that stood in the way of his achievement, as well as the impediments that exist between the Black community and an egalitarian future, on the Olivier Bassil & MakeTheNoises-produced and Holla Fame-engineered “Glory.”

“The blacker the berry, you know ain’t no sort of compassion/Had to study their tactics/We living gods, and they trying to bury our magic/In a devilish fashion,” raps Ace.

“Glory” is M.I.N.D.’s second single, following the glowing, self-assured “Little Light,” which was released in late 2021. The EP, which will be released on February 25th via Hood Nation/EMPIRE, kicks off what is shaping up to be a career year for the artist.

You can hear the new single below.