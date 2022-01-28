Adele fans who were hoping to catch her during her Las Vegas residency might find themselves waiting even longer (or indefinitely) to see her live. The pop star’s Caesar’s Palace “Weekends With Adele” residency, which was supposed to start in mid-January has already faced a series of delays and now maybe reportedly delayed even further due to issues with sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul.

Last week, Adele took to Twitter to share an emotional video in which she announced that all performance dates would be rescheduled as she tearfully apologized to her fans, blaming Covid and delivery delays for the cancellation. (Some fans had already traveled to Las Vegas to see her opening performance, which was canceled less than 24 hours before she was scheduled to take the stage.)

However, insiders have told multiple media outlets that Adele’s rehearsals have been overshadowed by her personal issues with Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul. They claim that she has been sobbing through rehearsals and interrupting them to take phone calls with Paul.

Casino.com journalist Scott Roeben, reportedly told PageSix that insiders are concerned Adele may end up canceling the concerts, saying that “stresses related to Adele’s relationship” have “caused her to be in a place where she was just not confident moving forward. You can’t focus if you’re not where you need to be in your head.”

Paul, whose clients include LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Ben Simmons, has not responded. He is in the middle of the NBA season. He and Adele have reportedly been dating for about six months.