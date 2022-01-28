Nigo, one-half of the Teriyaki Boyz and founder of A Bathing Ape clothing line, builds anticipation for his solo album, It’s from I Know Nigo, with the release of the high-profile track “Arya” featuring A$AP Rocky.

Out now on all streaming platforms via Victor Victory, “Arya” is Nigo’s first release since signing with the Steve Victor outfit in 2021. Nigo and Rocky released a trailer for the track earlier this week under Rocky’s AWGE imprint. On the track, Rocky drops a catchy verse about fashion that supplies fans with the fix they’ve been waiting for from the ASAP Mob honcho.

The Rocky-featured track will appear on the album alongside guest appearances by an all-star cast such as Tyler The Creator, Pharrell, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi and Pusha T. Nigo’s It’s from I Know Nigo drops on March 25.

A$AP Rocky is currently working on a long-awaited fourth album, titled All Smiles, which follows his 2018 album, Testing. Rocky appears on the track courtesy of RCA.

Feel free to check out Nigo and Rocky’s new track below.