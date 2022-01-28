An up-and-coming, gang affiliated teen rapper from the birthplace of Hip Hop has recently been freed on bond after shooting a NYC police officer and the judge who granted him bond is coming under fire for allowing the gun-toting rapper back on the streets.

16-year-old Camrin Williams aka C Blu was released from Crossroads Juvenile Detention Facility in Brooklyn on Thursday after posting ten percent of a $200K bond, which reportedly came from a record label advance from a deal he recently inked with a subsidiary of Interscope Records. Williams’ family was able to scrape together the $15,000 bail set by the court and then used the teens’ record deal to secure the bond with Judelson, sources said.

Williams is accused of shooting 27-year-old NYC police officer Kaseem Pennant in the leg after refusing to take his hands out of his pockets, which resulted in a scuffle between him and Pennant. Williams was also struck in the groin by the bullet that grazed the officer.

Williams was arraigned on charges of felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the Bronx. The budding star could also face an attempted murder charge from the grand jury. The reputed Crip gang member was on probation at the time of the shooting from a 2020 gun possession charge.

Judge Denis Boyle granted Williams a bail, despite the prosecutors’ recommendation that the teen be held without bail until his trial.

NYPD Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch criticized Judge Boyle, saying in a statement, “If anybody wants to know why we have a crisis of violence in this city, or why we’re about to bury two hero police officers, look no further than this disgraceful bail release.”

Lynch added, “This individual chose to carry illegal guns twice. He chose to fight with and shoot a New York City police officer. There’s no reason to believe he won’t do the exact same thing when he’s out on the street tonight. Shame on Judge Denis Boyle for allowing this to happen,” he said. “The people of the Bronx won’t be safe as long as he’s on the bench.”