Chris Brown is being sued by a woman who stated he raped her on a yacht that was posted at the home of Diddy. According to TMZ, the boat was docked at the Bad Boy mogul’s Star Island home. Brown is being sued for $20 million.

The woman who is suing Chris Brown identifies as a choreographer, dancer, model, and musical artist, who was raped just minutes into what started as a friendly encounter. The lawsuit states Breezy grabbed the phone of the woman’s friend and encouraged her to come to the party. Upon her arrival, Brown offered her a drink and led her to the kitchen area. She was provided with a red cup with a mixed drink and would soon feel “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.”

The woman stated she started to fall in and out of sleep and was led to a bedroom. Once inside the woman stated Chris Brown begin to remove her bikini and kiss her. She asked for him to stop but he did not, eventually raping her. The woman stated Brown ejaculated in her and was asked by him to take a Plan B the next day.

Advertisement

The woman is suing for severe emotional distress and is represented by Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck. The woman was stated to not have reported the rape at the time due to being embarrassed and she also was a medical student.