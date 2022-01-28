DJ Akademiks may get some blowback to his latest statement. Appearing on a Twitch screen, the controversial media figure stated Kanye West is spreading a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS. Davidson has recently been frequently discussed for dating Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“He’s going crazy with himself,” said Akademiks. “A nigga told me, this is real talk, Kanye has been telling anyone within an earshot of himself, he’s trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I’m telling you this is a fact. I’ve heard this from eight people. He’s telling everybody!” Continuing his gossip run, Ak said, “I’m telling you, this is a fact. Bruh, if you gotta spread a rumor that the nigga f*ckin’ your wife got AIDS, you burnt out, bro, wrap it up. It’s over.”

Akademiks claims that Kanye is going around telling people that Pete Davidson has HIV 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8kLOwHzGDZ — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 27, 2022

Kanye West hasn’t said this in public, despite the accusations from Ak. However, he did say on his new song “Easy,” that he survived his near-fatal car crash just to beat up Pete Davidson. If you have yet to hear that, you can tap in here. But also, Pete Davidson finds the threat funny.

