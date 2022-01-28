After appearing on the deluxe version of Lil Wayne’s Sorry 4 The Wait a couple of weeks ago, Lil Tecca treats fans to the full version of the unreleased song, “Fallin,” out now on all streaming platforms.

First previewed back in November, the unearthed track flaunts a young fly and flashy Tecca with raps about living a luxurious lifestyle and not allowing anyone to take his spot. “You ain’t the man if you ain’t most hated (Most hated),” he raps. “They say, “Vercetti, you comin’ like that? / I said, “Hold on, bro, I’m comin’ right back” (Comin’ right back) / I’m in that mode, I’ma call you right back (Call you right back) / I don’t go to sleep ’cause I’m on it like that (On it like that) / I’m in the kitchen, lil’ ho, are you kiddin’? (Are you kiddin’?) / That vibe that you thinkin’, I already did it (Already did it).”

Prior to the new song, Lil Tecca was featured on the HBO Max series “Chillin Island.” Other rappers to appear on the series include Killer Mike, Young Thug, Gunna and Lil Yachty. “Fallin” received a trailer treatment, which was released on Monday.

In related news, due to COVID-19 concerns, Tecca has rescheduled U.K. and Ireland dates of his Tecca Loves You tour ‘til later this year. In 2021, he collaborated with 24kGoldn, Internet Money and Lil Tjay. Lil Tecca promises more new music in 2022.

A visual for “Fallin” is on the way. We Love You Tecca 2 is out now on Republic Records featuring Trippie Redd, Gunna, ian dior and Chief Keef.

Stream “Fallin,” out now, below.