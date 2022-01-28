Many people are well invested in the NFL Playoffs, which are currently underway and last week’s Buffalo Bills vs. the Kansas City Chiefs made Jay-Z’s protegé Memphis Bleek express his personal, invested feelings about the Chiefs performance. That public opinion prompted a Chiefs player to weigh in on Bleek’s “performance”.

Bleek got on Twitter to talk about how bad he felt the Chiefs’ defense was playing, despite their win over the Bills, which will advance the Chiefs to the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday(January 30).

Woooooow chiefs defense stinks 😂🤣 — Memphis Bleek (@memphisbleek) January 24, 2022

When the game was over, Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu responded to Bleek’s opinion and gave his own opinion about Bleek’s work in the booth.

His raps stink. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 25, 2022

Memphis Bleek originally came out on JAY-Z’s “Coming of Age” on his debut album Reasonable Doubt. Bleek dropped his debut album which was entitled Coming of Age that debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, selling 118,000 copies in its first week.