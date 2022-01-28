NLE Choppa delivers his 3rd mixtape Me Vs. Me, following up his last effort From Dark to Light.

The 19-year-old Memphis emcee strikes with 13 tracks that features appearances from Polo G off the November 2021, single, “Jumpin,” and Moneybag Yo, “Too Hot,” which dropped last week. Young thug, “Push It” and G Herbo, “Chicago to Memphis” round out the short list of guest collabs.

Me Vs. Me finds the “Shotta Flow” rapper at a crossroads of self love vs. self harm. We hear Choppa using Me Vs. Me to explore concepts of duality, self-growth, spirituality, and the search for inner peace. Choppa continues to push himself and the culture forward opening the tape up with his well known series and expanding with “Shotta Flow 6.”

Advertisement

In double-time cadence, he raps about his relentless work ethic.. “Said I was done, I’m back at it again. Back in their car and we spending their bands.” Watch “Shotta Flow 6” below.

Earlier this week Choppa stopped by The Breakfast Club and shared details about his evolution as a person and musician, and talked his alleged beef with rapper NBA Youngboy.

“I made certain comments because my brother Von. That’s what I made a comment on. Defending his name, because he’s not able to defend his name. One of the things I hate is when a person isn’t here to defend they name.”

Check out the full tracklist of Me Vs. Me and stream below.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.