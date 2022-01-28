“No Fuss,” a new track from Grammy-nominated producer OG Parker and Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter PARTYNEXTDOOR, is out now. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Parker and PARTYNEXTDOOR have teamed up to produce the ultimate break-up to make up anthem. This track, according to the duo, is a unique work of art that they hope their fans will love.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to collaborate with some of the most iconic artists of my generation but this collaboration is very special to me. It was always a goal of mine to work with Party and after the numerous records we’ve touched on I knew adding him to my album was a no brainer.” Parker stated. “The first step was getting with one of my producers, Soulful Music, and creating a vibe specifically for Party. I knew once PND heard the beat he would connect it with the people. “No Fuss” is for sure going to be a game changer and I am thrilled to share my next single with the world.”

Parker, who is known for his ambient melodies, complicated percussion patterns, and deep bass lines, said that this tune will be included on his upcoming album “Moments.”

You can hear the new single below.