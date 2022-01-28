REFORM Alliance has received a six-figure grant from Harris Philanthropies, which was made possible by Josh Harris and Marjorie Harris, managing partners of the Philadelphia 76ers. REFORM Alliance seeks to change probation and parole laws, systems, and culture in order to provide real routes to work and well-being for millions of people across the country.

REFORM’s emphasis on family well-being and the abolition of the supervision-to-prison pipeline supports Harris Philanthropies’ aim of fostering youth development and community growth. Harris Philanthropies is a major funder of youth initiatives in Philadelphia, New Jersey, and New York, and thinks that community-building is critical to improving areas and creating dramatic change.

The gift comes after Josh and Marjorie Harris and the 76ers teamed up with REFORM Alliance to host a special holiday VIP experience for more than 25 children who have been negatively impacted by an unjust probation system (have a parent in prison for technical probation violations, have a parent who has been incarcerated for technical probation violations, or have had their probation extended due to a technical probation violation) at the 76ers vs. Miami Heat game on Dec. 15, 2021.

Advertisement

Meek Mill, Rooks, Lil Baby, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, and former 76ers World B. Free all surprised the youngsters with personalized 76ers uniforms and played a celebrity basketball game with them at the Wells Fargo Center.

In addition, Harris, Rubin, the 76ers, and REFORM hosted a private Q&A session with head coach Doc Rivers for the youngsters, as well as giving them access to a VIP suite and courtside seats to watch the game.

“We are grateful for Josh’s generosity and support for our movement,” said REFORM Alliance CEO Robert Rooks. “Josh and the entire 76ers organization have been great allies in our work to create a justice system that holds people accountable while also providing a trajectory toward stability, employment, and wellbeing. We appreciate their faith and investment in our work.”

Josh Harris said, “In the three years since its founding, REFORM Alliance has made incredible strides towards reforming the criminal justice system and working to help individuals and families who have been adversely impacted by the inequities in our probation laws. It’s an honor to support my partner Michael Rubin, Meek Mill and everyone who has contributed to REFORM’s efforts in driving change in our country. It’s especially humbling to see the impact REFORM has already had in Philadelphia. I’m proud to play a small part in helping to advance the incredible work they are doing and the impact they will no doubt continue to achieve.”

“Josh’s investment in REFORM translates to more people moving from a failed system to one that prioritizes community safety,” said Michael Rubin, co-chair of REFORM Alliance. “Josh is a leader in investing in tools for success for the next generation, and the work of REFORM aligns with this commitment. We thank him.”