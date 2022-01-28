Pusha T Reveals He Is No Longer Apart of Kanye’s Good Music Label

Pusha T Reveals He Is No Longer Apart of Kanye’s Good Music Label

44-year-old rapper Pusha T is gearing up to release his highly anticipated album “It’s Not Dry Yet” (I.N.D.Y) sometime next month.

Aside from his forthcoming album, the rapper has also recently launched his Virginia-based record label, Heir Wave Music Group, where fans assumed that an eventual split between the “Daytona” rapper and Kanye’s Good Music record label would soon be in the works.

Well, it seems as though fans were correct, the notorious arch-rival of Drake and Yeezus seemed to be able to find an amicable agreement for the rapper to be released from his contract, to which he confirmed on social media.

Advertisement

“Some people call you their brother, other people show you you’re BROTHERS,” Pusha T penned on Instagram with a photo of the signed contract. “Thanx Yezoz.”

Just last year, reports would reveal that Big Sean also left Good Music for a “bigger cut” of his music, which was detailed in a recent episode of Drink Champs. “Business-wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal,” the rapper stated.

What do you think of Kanye letting go of two of his most notable acts on his lineup? Share your thoughts with us on social media.