Cancel culture seems to get on every celebrity’s nerves. From Kanye, to Dave Chappelle, to Steve Harvey, many celebrities have spoken up against cancel culture. Now Snoop Dogg has gotten himself in the mix, issuing a warning to anybody trying to cancel him.

The legendary Long Beach MC issued his warning to cancel culture while talking to Druski in the comedians Behind The Vest Clubhouse room. Druski brought up cancel culture and asked Snoop how he felt about it.

“I wish a motherfucker would try to cancel me,” he said, adding that cancel culture only works “if you believe it when they tryna cancel you.” Snoop then brought up DaBaby, who was cancelled because of his homophobic and mysogynist Rolling Loud rant, and Dave Chappelle who was accused of being transphobic for jokes he made in his latest Netflix special The Closer.

“’Cause you see DaBaby, you see David Chappelle,” he said. “You see certain motherfuckers, like, ‘If you don’t get out of here with that shit.’ Gimme a week n***a I’ll be back up, you know what I’m saying? You gotta believe it. You gotta know that your base is your base. You can’t—the cancel community is not bigger than my fan base. I beg to differ. Let’s match up n***a… Cancel community meet up. Line up. Cancel community, I need you n***as to line up.”

Despite his remarks, Snoop has faced criticism for his words and actions in the past. After the death of Kobe Bryant he faced criticism for his harsh comments directed at Gayle King after she brought up Kobe’s sexual assault allegations in an interview with Lisa Leslie.

Who even is Gayle King? The one Snoop Dogg had a spat with? 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/cuqTxYT17a — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) March 16, 2021

Snoop was even invited onto Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk where he apologized for his comments.

You can listen to Snoop’s cancel culture comments here.