Sol Blume, Sacramento’s largest R&B and soul music festival, is back after a two-year absence, expanding to two days on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1. At 10 a.m. PT on Monday, January 31, general admission and VIP tickets will go on sale at SolBlume.com.

Since its beginning in 2018, Sol Blume has been regarded as one of the country’s best-rising music festivals, producing distinctive lineups with today’s most sought-after R&B, soul, and hip-hop groups. The program for 2022 is no exception, with award-winning singers, composers, rising artists, and more, many of whom are performing in Sacramento for the first time.

On Saturday night, two internationally acclaimed singer-songwriters, Jorja Smith and PartyNextDoor, will headline, followed by headlining performances on Sunday night by two dynamic female songstresses, Jhené Aiko and Summer Walker, who will help wrap off the festival.

Thundercat, Alina Baraz, Syd, SiR, Lucky Daye, Smino, Blxst, Majid Jordan, and others are among the rest of this year’s stellar music roster. Visit SolBlume.com to see the entire lineup.

Two-day GA tickets will be available for purchase at SolBlume.com beginning at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, January 31. Weekend VIP passes will be available for $400. Fans are encouraged to acquire tickets as soon as possible because costs will continue to rise as the event day approaches.

The springtime outdoor music festival will be Sol Blume’s third year, albeit following years of fan feedback and consumer demand, the 2022 event will be expanded to two days.