In a move everyone saw coming, Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger announced on Thursday that he’s retiring at the age of 39.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft out of Miami University won two Super Bowls with the Steelers and was selected to the Pro Bowl six times. Roethlisberger took to Twitter to make the official announcement.

Roethlisberger thanked the Steelers organization, his teammates and his coaches.

“Thank you for believing in me and allowing me to battle with you in the pursuit of excellence.

“To all of my teammates and the endless friendships I have gained, I appreciate you in our shared commitment to wearing the black and gold with pride and dignity. Putting that jersey on every Sunday with my borthers will always be one of the greatest joys in my life.

“To Steeler Nation, the best fans in all of sports, thank you accepting and supporting me as your quarterback over the years. Football has been a gift and I thank God for allowing me to play it. Surrounding me with great people and protecting me through until the end with love and honor.”

Roethlisberger won the 2004 offensive rookie of the year, in a draft class that included Eli Manning and Phillip Rivers. He ends his career with 64,088 passing yards and 418 touchdown passes.