Bubba Wallace will be the subject of a new Netflix docuseries. Titled Race: Bubba Wallace, the six-episode series will launch on Feb. 22, just two days after the conclusion of the Daytona 500. The new series will highlight Wallace’s win at Talladega and his first year under the 23XI Racing brand.

“This is unlike any project I’ve ever participated in; it’s a raw, emotional and completely transparent account of the events that took place throughout the 2020 and 2021 NASCAR seasons,” Wallace said in a statement. “With me, what you see is what you get. You’ll witness the peaks and valleys of the sport and see how one’s actions off of the race track are just as important as the ones on it. One of the most compelling pieces of the series is the additional insight the viewers will gain by hearing from my peers, family and some of my partners that played a role in this monumental journey. Join me as we break down barriers, confront controversy, and welcome a new fan base to the sport of NASCAR.”

You can see the trailer below.

