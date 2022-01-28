Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green landed him a sweet side gig. The Warriors’ enforcer will join Turner Sports in an exclusive, multiyear agreement. The unique arrangement will include Green making appearances on TNT’s Inside the NBA, among additional content initiatives throughout the Turner Sports and Bleacher Report portfolio, as an active player.

“Draymond is an incredibly versatile talent, both on the court and in front of the camera,” said Tara August, Senior Vice President, Talent Services and Special Projects, Turner Sports. “He’s a team player in every sense, while offering a distinct perspective that is highlighted by his keen basketball IQ, charismatic delivery and forthright, thoughtful opinions that include and extend beyond sports. We’re thrilled to more formally welcome him to the Turner Sports family.”

While Green is navigating his Warriors’ schedule, on his down time he will sit alongside the studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith as an analyst when his schedule permits, while also working remotely to contribute to various other programs and special projects throughout the season.

Green is well known for his hot takes and blunt comments. It’s going to be interesting how he navigates being analyst and an active player at the same time.