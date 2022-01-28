On this date in hip Hop history in 2016, currently incarcerated pharma king Martin Shkreli must’ve been getting high on his own supply, as his possession of Wu-Tang Clan’s one-of-a-kind, $2 million Once Upon A Time In Shaolin album seemed to give him the idea he was more important that the Clan, specifically Ghostface Killah.

Shkreli teased and taunted Tony Starks with insults like, “Dennis, I’m going to call you by your government name. You’re not a Ghostface Killah.” Shkreli even threatened to erase Ghost from the entire project if the Wu member said Shkreli’s name in any response to his video.

These threats were never carried out or even attempted by Shkreli. In fact, Shkreli’s federal fraud case took up more than enough of the crooked pharma king’s attention and eventually landed him seven years in federal prison and was forced to give up the coveted Wu-Tang Clan LP.

See the video of Shkreli’s threats below.