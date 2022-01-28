Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, Twitch, and Amazon Music announced today that their existing relationships had been expanded.

Customers will have better access to some of the world’s most popular music content on Amazon thanks to the expanded arrangements, which include live streams, high-quality and spatial audio, artist merchandise, and exclusive experiences with UMG’s world-class roster of artists.

Twitch and UMG will also collaborate to promote new inventive ways for artists and labels to engage with their fans and new audiences creatively and commercially.

“With the breadth of their music services and products, and their dedicated focus on customers and creators, Amazon Music and Twitch are excellent strategic collaborators, committed to creating the best and most diverse experiences for fans across streaming music, live streaming, artist collaborations, and physical merchandise,” said Michael Nash, EVP, Digital Strategy, Universal Music Group. “We’re excited to build on our track record of success in collaborating with Amazon with these partnerships, and we’re looking forward to providing even more fantastic experiences for our artists and music fans worldwide.”

“Twitch embodies a creator-first culture, including empowering musicians,” said Tracy Chan, Head of Music at Twitch. “Now, more than ever, we’re excited to work with UMG in an effort to further broaden the scope of tools available for their artists to engage with fans, while also providing new avenues for their artists to earn meaningful income while streaming on Twitch.”

“UMG has been a strategic collaborator for us, as we continue to evolve our service and bring our customers even more ways to engage with their favorite artists, and discover new music,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “With these agreements, we’re strengthening and expanding how we can continue to work together to provide unique and exclusive experiences and create even more content for listeners.”

Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited will be able to stream even more music from UMG’s extensive collection in HD, Ultra HD, and spatial audio as a result of the agreements. Amazon Music and UMG will also collaborate to improve the fan experience when it comes to discovering and purchasing real items from their favorite artists right from the Amazon Music app, including apparel from UMG’s Bravado, the industry’s premier merchandise brand. This will make developing premium advertising for UMG artists’ most crucial times considerably easy. Billie Eilish (Interscope), Selena Gomez (Interscope), and The Weeknd (Republic) were among the musicians that teamed with Amazon Music and UMG to produce unique apparel collections connected to their new album campaigns just last year.