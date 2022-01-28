Wack 100 Takes Credit For Getting Master P To Drop New Song, Continues To Defend Nick Cannon

Last week, Wack 100 took to Clubhouse to claim that Master P was “broke” after he was forced to give his master recording to the feds. Somehow Nick Cannon became a part of the conversation when Wack 100 claimed that the No Limit founder did not have “20% of the money” that Cannon has.

Master P would seemingly respond to Wack’s allegations in an Instagram post where she shared a clip of himself guest starring on Nick Cannons daytime talk show. Soon after, Master P released the track “Look At All These Haters,” where he remixed his own song “Ghetto D.” However, Master P did not directly mention Wack in the song.

Wack 100 recently responded to Master P dropping a new song, taking credit for getting the hip hop legend to get behind a mic again.

“Little oh me got P back on his feet [hands clapping emojis],” Wack wrote on Instagram. “I must of struck a nerve. Ok Now rebuild & regroup & 1 more thing keep Nick’s name out ya mouth. Valley. OBG THE TRUTH CAN NEVER BE CONSIDERED DISRESPECT.”

