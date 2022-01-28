This summer, London’s first and largest Afrobeats event, which celebrates Black culture, music, and dance, will return with a boom. Wizkid has been announced as the headliner at Yam Carnival 2022.

Yam Carnival will be Starboy’s only outdoor event in London this year, and standing beneath the stars with your friends in the sweltering August heat is the best way to see Wizkid perform live. The Nigerian megastar is on a high following the release of his ‘Made In Lagos’ album and tour, which saw him sell out three nights at The O2 in record time. The scene is well and completely prepared for the ultimate Afrobeats celebration on Saturday 27th August, with his Starboy status in the UK, as well as London’s passion for Lagos, confirmed.

The electrifying line-up includes Nigerian sensation Naira Marley, who will throw the greatest party straight from the main stage, with legendary Afrobeats hits like “Soapy,” “Koleyewon,” and World Cup anthem “Issa Goal” for his legion of Marlians ready to dance the day away. Other big names on the bill include CKay, who made us slow dance all year with his smash “Love Nwantiti,” and Africa’s “Highlife King,” Flavour, who will perform classic dance tracks including “Time To Party” and “Berna.” MTV Africa Award-winning Congolese singer, guitarist, producer, and bona fide style icon Fally Ipupa, as well as the fast-rising British-Ghanaian rapper and Dave collaborator ShaSimone, will be joining the lineup today.

When Yam Carnival debuted in 2021, it completely transformed London’s cultural environment. Now in its second year, the event is already upsetting the status quo by introducing a completely new stage for Piano People.

Limited presale tickets for Yam Carnival 2022 are available from Wednesday 2nd Feb at 10am GMT, before general tickets go on sale from Wednesday 2nd Feb at 1pm GMT. All tickets will be available here: https://yamcarnival.com/