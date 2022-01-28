It has been almost 4 years since the talented XXXTentacion has transitioned. XXXTentacion, real name, Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy was killed in Deerfield Beach, Florida outside of a motorcycle dealership in an unfortunate robbery incident.

Since his death in 2018, XXXTentacion’s family and close loved ones have never failed to keep the rapper’s name alive. Earlier this week, On January 23rd, on what would have been the Florida native’s 24th birthday, XXXtentacion’s team announced the release of a fan favorite on all streaming platforms.

The single, originally released in 2014, was XXXtentacion’s first single released on Soundcloud, inspired by the popular video game series, Grand Theft Auto. The single’s listens rose to 64 million streams and is now available on all platforms for fans of XXX to get a chance to hear the late rapper in his prime.

“We continue to be amazed at the love and support X’s fanbase shows on a daily basis,” the rapper’s estate wrote in a statement regarding the release of the single. “We know how much his music means to all of you and his impact continues to be as powerful as it’s ever been.”

Aside from the single, XXX’s team is gearing up to release a documentary on his behalf, telling the story of a young talented artist who was taken away from Earth, too soon. XXX”s estate plans to release more posthumous projects of the later rapper and encourages supporters to sign up on the website www.makeouthill.com to stay up to date with the latest news regarding XXXTentacion.

Check out the bars in one of XXXTentacion’s oldest singles below.