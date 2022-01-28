On Thursday, news came out about Ye wanting to address Los Angeles’s homeless problem with a fashion show featuring homeless people as models.

According to a report by TMZ, David Sebastian, the founder of Skid Row Fashion Week, told TMZ that he had met with Kanye earlier this month and decided to make a Yeezy x Skid Row Fashion Week clothing collab.

Sebastian said that his company donates a portion of the sales to the homeless in the Skid Row area and to the factory that makes the clothes. He added that 100% of the proceeds from his collab with Kanye would go to hire more people struggling with homelessness at the Skid Row Fashion Week factory.

Advertisement

However, in a recent update to Complex, a Yeezy Gap representative denied the existence of a collaboration in the works between David and Ye, and that the event was not on Kanye’s schedule.

“Ye has a deep and solution-oriented commitment to addressing issues surrounding homelessness but this reported event is not on our schedule at this time nor are we aware of any product collaboration in development,” the spokesperson said.

Despite the event not taking place, Kanye has said in the past that he has a plan to address Los Angeles’s growing homelessness problem. In November of last year, Ye made an appearance at the L.A. Mission and met with CEO Reverend Troy Vaughn where he presented four ways in which he could help the homeless problem.