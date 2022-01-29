The NBA All-Star Weekend jerseys are out and for the Celebrity Game, Converse empowered the creative efforts of young artists. The East and West team jerseys were designed by Converse’s local Boston and Los Angeles Social & Community Impact partners and will be worn at the Celebrity Game on Friday, February 18.

The East outfits pay homage to the region’s cities’ resiliency as well as local street art. Self-taught artist Abel Teclemarian, an 18-year-old member of Boston’s The Possible Zone, drew inspiration from street art and murals all around the East Coast for his design.

The West uniforms feature popular culture from the 1990s, including as popular movies, television shows, and music. The jerseys’ design, created by 13-year-old Boyle Heights Conservatory member Nestor “Lil Nes” Hernandez, pays homage to the 1990s, basketball, and the NBA’s 75th anniversary.

Advertisement

Two additional young creatives, Sofia Liashcheva and Andrew Weiss, were invited from the Las Fotos Project and Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art to capture the creative process.

West Team Jersey Designer Nestor “Lil Nes” Hernandez