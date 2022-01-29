Since his debut on Reasonable Doubt in 1996, Memphis Bleek has been a force to be reckoned with in hip hop. Bleek’s sense for talent has led him to his latest business venture, Warehouse Music Group, from the booth to the boardroom. Huey V, a Milwaukee rapper signed to Warehouse Music Group, is leading the charge, releasing his new track “After the Deal” on January 28th. Huey V spits with passion as he mulls over his life since joining with WHMG, weighing in on his survivor’s guilt.

“After the Deal,” in Huey’s opinion, is about the transformation that comes with growing pains and solitude that comes with elevation. It’s bittersweet because you wish the individuals you started with were still here to celebrate with you. Everyone can’t come with you when you’re trying to get somewhere.” “After The Deal,” produced by V Spence and mixed and mastered by Young Guru, is the first single from a planned sequel to his previous EP “As Above,” which was released in 2021 and chronicles the ups and downs of prosperity.

You can hear the new single below.

