Kanye West and Julia Fox have officially hit the red carpet. Page Six notes the new Hollywood duo was on hand at Kenzo’s Fall/Winter 2022/23 fashion show in Paris over the weekend. The DONDA creator and Uncut Gems star appeared in matching denim for the Paris fashion week show.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Fox wore a figure-fitting denim fit, with a cropped jacket that featured a coned bra shape and accented by Black gloves and gold earrings.

Ye’s signature Black boots were the finishing touch to his denim look that was fitted with Black gloves.

Advertisement