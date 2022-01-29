Kid Capri has announced his third studio album, THE LOVE, for February 7. Kid Capri wrote, produced, and performed all 19 songs on the album, which includes the current single, “Slap Key”, which was released in October 2021. Today, Kid Capri releases “Uptown,” featuring his daughter, emerging R&B artist Vina Love available today.

Kid Capri, who hosts Kid Capri’s Block Party on Sirius XM-Fly, recently appeared on Verzuz, the webcast series founded by multiple Grammy Award-winning producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, alongside Big Daddy Kane. Vina Love is dropping highly anticipated single and video, “Options” February 2022.

You can hear the new single below.

