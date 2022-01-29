NBA 2K22 Provides Player Rating Updates for Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, and More

The sixth NBA 2K22 player rating update was released today, featuring Shaq’s top MVP candidate Joel Embiid and NBA 2K22 cover athlete Luka Doncic.

Without top teammates Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid: 96 OVR (+1) is averaging 29 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.4 blocks a game. Luka Doni of the Dallas Mavericks: 94 OVR (+1) has maintained his team in the playoff picture, with seven wins in the last ten games.

More significant changes include Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden’s 91 OVR (+1), Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-87 Alexander’s OVR (+1), and the young, surging Cleveland Cavaliers, who have seen five different players’ ratings rise in the last 14 days.

The full list of NBA 2K22 player rating updates can be found here: https://nba.2k.com/ratings/.

