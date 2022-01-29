Jordan Brand, Converse, and Nike are outfitting the marquee games during NBA All-Star 2022 with jerseys featuring diamond-inspired color treatments and innovative new mesh material in honor of the NBA’s 75th anniversary season. The designs pay homage to Cleveland as well as the myriad cultural connections that basketball has forged.

Jordan Brand will dress the NBA’s stars for the fifth year in a row during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Jordan Brand, which is deeply connected to grassroots basketball groups, created jerseys that connect Cleveland’s features to cultures all around the world. The font of the uniform is inspired by the city’s bridge architecture and pays homage to legendary All-Star jerseys from the late 1980s and early 1990s. In honor of the NBA’s 75th anniversary season, the colors are inspired by the glittering, prismatic gleam of a diamond set against the blue and red of the emblem. The blue represents Lake Erie’s importance, while the red represents Cleveland’s fiery vigor and tenacity.

The Clorox Rising Stars outfits, designed by Nike, take a similar city-inspired approach. They come in four hues to reflect the event’s new four-team format. They have unique colors inspired by the refraction of a diamond.

Converse’s outfits for the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game are inspired by the brand’s efforts to provide emerging creatives more opportunities. The outfits were designed by designers from Converse’s local Boston and Los Angeles Social and Community Impact partners, some as young as 13 years old, and are influenced by distinct cultural disparities between the East and the West. The East outfits pay homage to the region’s cities’ resiliency as well as local street art. The West uniforms feature popular culture from the 1990s, including as popular movies, television shows, and music.

The NBA All-Star uniforms from NIKE, Inc. use a new knit material. New yarn combinations include tried-and-true moisture-wicking yarns as well as a new Trilobal “Iridescent Shine” yarn that shifts color depending on how light hits the uniform. Dri-FIT ADV zoned-performance designed material enables more ventilation in high-sweat zones for the athlete.