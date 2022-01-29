As an All-Star Game captain, LeBron James will return to Cleveland, while Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins will be making their debut appearance.

The other players were selected as starters from the Western Conference on Thursday, including reigning Kia MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

On the east side of the ball, Giannis Antentokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid make up the frontcourt. The backcourt is Trae Young and DeMar DeRozan.

Advertisement

As the top vote-getters in each conference, James and Durant will be the captains who will select players for the rosters for the Feb. 20 game in Cleveland. James was named an All-Star for the 18th time in a row. Since the league moved away from the East vs. West model, he has been a captain every year.

Wiggins was a surprise selection for many but has been an integral part of the Golden State Warriors’ success. “Full circle,” Wiggins said. “It feels good. No better way to have my first All-Star where it all started.”