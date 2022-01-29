If you have been paying attention to Chris Brown, then you are either learning the steps to his new iffy challenge or raising an eyebrow at some shocking allegations against the singer that claim the 32-year-old allegedly drugged and raped a woman, who is now suing the singer for $20 million.

The woman, currently known as Jane Doe, states that she and a friend of hers were invited to a yacht on December 30th. The woman claims to have been disoriented after Brown allegedly passed her multiple mixed drinks, luring the woman into a bedroom and allegedly proceeding to rape her. The yacht, where all of this took place, was at the home of P. Diddy.

Once the troubling allegations surfaced on the internet, Brown addressed the rumors on his Instagram story with the caption, “I hope yall see this pattern of [cap] whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bullshit.”

While there are mixed emotions regarding the allegations from fans of the “no Guidance” singer, Tory Lanez stepped in to defend his friend.

“They really need to leave my dawg @chrisbrownofficial alone and just let him be great!” Tory penned. “Every time he got some good sh*t going on.. or he start a album rollout here somebody come with some fake sh*t to drag him down!!!!! I’ve literally never seen the man be nothing but nice as f*ck to his fans and peers!!! Let the goat be the goat.”

At this time, no further comments have been made by Chris Brown or his team, we will keep you updated on this story.