The Memphis connection is back again. Blocboy JB & hit-making producer Tay Keith link up for another project that is sure to set their hometown on fire. Bacc 2 Da Bloc represents the growth in both creators since they stepped onto the scene in 2018 with the now quintuple platinum single, “Look Alive.” The 15-track project is a quick and easy listen, lasting only 35 minutes with features Pooh Shiesty, EST Gee and SpotemGottem.

Over the past few months, the two Memphis collaborators have dropped lead singles in anticipation for the album. Those tracks include the “M.E.M 2 Jacksonville” featuring SpotemGottem and “Day Day N Craig.” The latter pays homage to Ice Cube and Mike Epp’s characters from the “Friday” movie trilogy.

The new collaborative project arrives just in time as Blocboy JB released his new documentary, “Blocumentary.” The first episode reveals how BlocBoy JB was shot at the age of 10 while playing football in the park.

Advertisement

“My goals was to be a basketball player, a football player or a rapper. I was playing football [and] I got shot when I was, like, 10 — right across the street from Ed Rice [Community Center],” BlocBoy said.

“They wasn’t shooting at me, though; they was just basically shooting at each other,” he starts. “I was looking at it from afar, them niggas was shooting so fucking far. It’s impossible that they shot me.”

The first two episodes are out now on YouTube.