YouTube blogger Tasha K is speaking out after losing in court to Cardi B. On Wednesday, Tasha posted a video on her YouTube channel where she called the ruling “extremely prejudicial” and blasted “the machine” for bullying her.

Tasha, who’s real name is Latasha Kebe, did not explain who or what “the machine” is that she was referring to, however, she claimed that this “machine” threatened her life as well.

“These last four years fighting this conspiracy case, have been extremely challenging … The verdict handed down on Monday was no shock to myself, my husband or my legal team.”

“We called bluff against a machine that wanted to bully me for not wavering from my personal beliefs,” Kebe added.

“A machine that has corporate interests to protect prostitution, drug use, promiscuity and to glorify the violence that wreaks havoc in our society and in our neighborhood.”

Towards the end of her video, Kebe said she will continue to fight for the truth and take it to the Supreme Court, if necessary, to get justice.

“We will fight, no matter the cost or length, even if this takes years,” the blogger declared. Adding, “all the way up to the Supreme Court if need be.”

The video comes after Tasha was found guilty of two counts of slander plus one count each of libel and invasion of privacy in Cardi’s lawsuit against her.

According to court documents, the YouTuber claimed the Bronx native has herpes, used a beer bottle as a sex toy when she was a stripper, worked as a prostitute and abused cocaine.

During her court testimony, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, says she felt “suicidal” at times following the alleged claims made by Tasha.

The gossip blogger was ordered to pay Cardi B $1.25 million in punitive damages, also an additional $500,000 and reimbursement of the “WAP” emcee’s legal fees, that added up to a whopping $1,338,753.47. Add that in with the $1.25 million, and the staggering total comes out to more than $3 million.

Watch the response from YouTube blogger Tasha K below.

