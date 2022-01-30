Alleged shooters in Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, 23, and Cornelius Smith, 32, declined Judge Lee V. Coffee to assign public defenders while asking for more time again to hire their own attorneys before the next court hearing, scheduled for Jan. 28.

Dolph’s brother, who was with him when he was gunned down at Makeda’s Cookies, is the victim in the attempted murder count.

Johnson, who is also known in the Memphis Hip-Hop scene as rapper Straight Dropp, was captured in Indiana on Jan. 11, the U.S. Marshals Service said, after a nearly weeklong manhunt.

A third suspect, Shundale Barnett, 26, was with Johnson when he was arrested and is awaiting extradition from Indiana, according to the DA’s office. He is faces multiple charges, including accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Both suspects Johnson and Smith are being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail. The next scheduled court date is set for Friday Jan. 28.

Judge Lee V. Coffee advised both men in custody, that if they fail to hire representation by the hearing date they will be assigned public defenders.

Watch the indictment charges and reset request in the video below.

Alleged shooters in Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, 23, and Cornelius Smith, 32, declined public defenders while asking for more time again to hire their own attorneys before the next court hearing, on 1/28. pic.twitter.com/Qb0IKAH5FV — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) January 25, 2022

