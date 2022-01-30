Kanye West Gets Rid of His Phone to Finish ‘DONDA 2’

Ye is going “Off The Grid” to finish his upcoming album.

The artist formally known as Kanye West is no stranger to headlines especially in the past few months. In just the first 30 days of the new year, Yeezy has shut down Paris Fashion week with girlfriend Julia Fox, was featured on “Eazy” with The Game, been in the studio with DJ Khaled, Moneybagg Yo, A$AP ROCKY Antonio Brown and more.

It was also reported that Ye will be a guest on Cardi B’s sophomore album. He allegedly confirmed the cameo in a recent interview with Hollywood Unlock’s Jason Lee.

In an Instagram story video posted by Rolling Loud co-founder, Tariq Cherif, Ye says he is phone less until DONDA 2 is complete.

“I don’t have have a phone until 2, 22, 22. My focus is taking my kids to school and finishing the album,” said the 22-time Grammy winner.

The music and fashion billionaire took to Instagram last week to announce the potential release date for the sequel to his 2021 release.

“DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE,” he said in the caption of the post.

Ye’s Netflix documentary, Jeen-Yuhs, is expected to arrive on Feb. 16th as week.