Lil Baby knew along what he was getting out of Rylo Rodriguez. Rodriguez is an authentic vivid lyrical story teller, who’s words comes straight from the soul. And although he’s from Alabama, he speaks on the hood struggles universally.

In “Set Me Free” Rylo obviously wanted people to hear him. This isn’t a complex video at all. Rylo is sitting on a deck outside with a microphone, metaphorically breaking down the adversity he faced in the projects. He raps on heartbreaks, betrayal, and the morals of the streets.

On “Set Me Free,” the 4PF rapper said,

I seen so many niggas change so many times/ They got fake niggas on replays/ You know lil’ **** love to spin, I called him DJ/ He got a dub, he’ll be forty-four years old on his release day/ You niggas trade, I’ma up these sons of bitches, my pop ain’t D Wade/ I’ve been changed I be on Percocet ’cause I’m in pain.

Rylo is one of the new faces of hip-hop who is talking about pain, but he’s deeper than the murder music that’s flooding the genre. Rylo raps over soul beats and know matter how successful he’s become, he still acts as a voice for the streets.

Check out “Set Me Free” below.