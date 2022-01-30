Former President Donald Trump says he might enact pardons for January 6. Capitol rioters if he reclaims the White House.

Trump spoke at a rally in Conroe, Texas on Saturday, and complained about the criminal prosecution of the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol Building on January 6th, 2021.

Trump said the rioters were being treated unfairly, and vowed that if he runs and he’s reelected, “We will treat them fairly.” He added, “if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons.”

Meanwhile, the Attorney General says her probe of the Trump Organization uncovered evidence that suggests his company purposely overvalued some of their properties by millions of dollars, and then misrepresented the value of those assets to financial institutions for their own benefit.

Trump has denied all allegations and called the investigation another witch hunt.

The former Commander-In-Chief was impeached by the House of Representatives for a second time after the Jan. 6 insurrection, and since leaving office, Trump and other Republicans have aggressively defended those who broke into the Capitol as patriots and good standing citizens of America.

This is beyond being a demagogue to the stuff of dictators. He is defying the rule of law. Failure to confront a tyrant only encourages bad behavior. If thinking Americans don’t understand what Trump is doing and what the criminal justice system must do we are all in big trouble! https://t.co/Z13uAprMkZ — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) January 30, 2022

The Department of Justice has charged over 700 people in connection with the Capitol attack.

