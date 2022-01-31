2 Chainz has a bone to pick with Uber. The DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF rapper hit Instagram and shored a video of his wife engaged in a verbal argument with an uber driver. Details of what occurred ahead of time are slim, other than wanting to put his family out of the car, but the rapper wants to have a conversation with the company.

“Hey @uber we need to get this right,” 2 Chainz wrote. “A driver was very disrespectful to my wife and kids and tried to put them out in the snow.”

In the video, security would come to assist Chainz’s wife, Kesha Epps, and their children. You can see the moment below.

