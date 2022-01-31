Last month, 50 Cent wrote in an Instagram post that his next album would be his last. Now a month later, 50 wants to clarify his comments, saying that even though his next album would be his final, he has no intentions of completely stepping away from music.

Fif clarified his comments in a recent episode of The Talk when he was asked if he was really going to step away from music all together. “I probably think I’ll deliver one more full-length album, then the other things I do will be connected to film and television,” he said. “I’m having so much success in this area that I have opportunities to keep releasing music through the projects that I’m bringing.”

In December, Fif had created a stir when he announced that his upcoming album would be his final.

Advertisement

“Smile my next album might be my last 😆” he captioned an IG post. “I terrorized hip hop for 14 years,don’t believe me Nielsen, the numbers will never lie but i’m nobody’s favorite Smh 🤦‍♂️Nah 😈I’m Top 10 dead or alive and i’m not done 📺.”

50 hasn’t dropped an album since 2014’s Animal Ambition. He has continued to tease the release of Street King Immortal, which was originally expected to drop over a decade ago. During an interview with The Independent, Fif said that he had scrapped the original version of the album.

“That original version is not [being released], but I’m releasing new music in September,” he said. “I didn’t finish the tracks with him … I’m not gonna tell who’s on it because I’m the most exciting person [on the album].”