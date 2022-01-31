Cheslie Kryst, Former Miss USA and entertainment correspondent for “Extra” reportedly jumped to her death from a New York City high-rise Sunday.

The winner of the 2019 Miss USA pageant has died. Police say the body of 30-year-old Cheslie Kryst was found in front of a high-rise building on Sunday morning.

BREAKING: Cheslie Kryst, Former Miss USA and "Extra" Correspondent, jumps to her death from Manhattan luxury high-rise, reports say. https://t.co/F1JKqs1p44 pic.twitter.com/4t2TdC5SpO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 31, 2022

Kryst was a lawyer in North Carolina and a familiar face on the entertainment show “Extra.” She had three degrees from two universities, University of South Carolina and Wake Forest School of Law.

According to reports the authorities have not confirmed her cause of death as suicide as they are waiting for the autopsy results.

However the pageant beauty took to Instagram before the tragic incident writing “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

A former Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst at 30, was alone when she jumped and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace.



Just hours before she jumped, Kryst wrote on her Instagram page, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”#CheslieKryst pic.twitter.com/APVnioY1nU — MikNatindim (@mnatindim) January 30, 2022

Her family issued a statement after her shocking demise, in which they called Cheslie “a great light” who inspired others.

“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on,”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255.

Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our "Extra" family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends. https://t.co/KkkW7POQoU — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 30, 2022

The passing of #CheslieKryst just show that no matter how happy people look on the outside you never know how they feel on the inside. She was a lawyer, business owner, and so much more.. so with that being said check on your friends. — Rica Charleston (@RicaChris22) January 30, 2022

She suffered silently ! Being a black female lawyer in #USA wasn't easy for her at all.



Rest in peace #CheslieKryst , you will be missed ! I can't just believe that this video was one of your last you did few days ago explaining why you won't pratice law again😭😭😭#MissUSA pic.twitter.com/jDLc709zk1 — Nelly Efambe (@NellyEfambe1) January 31, 2022