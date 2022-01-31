Cheslie Kryst, Former Miss USA and entertainment correspondent for “Extra” reportedly jumped to her death from a New York City high-rise Sunday.
The winner of the 2019 Miss USA pageant has died. Police say the body of 30-year-old Cheslie Kryst was found in front of a high-rise building on Sunday morning.
Kryst was a lawyer in North Carolina and a familiar face on the entertainment show “Extra.” She had three degrees from two universities, University of South Carolina and Wake Forest School of Law.
According to reports the authorities have not confirmed her cause of death as suicide as they are waiting for the autopsy results.
However the pageant beauty took to Instagram before the tragic incident writing “May this day bring you rest and peace.”
Her family issued a statement after her shocking demise, in which they called Cheslie “a great light” who inspired others.
“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on,”
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255.
Condolences and prayers to her family and friends.