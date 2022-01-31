Since Swizz Beatz said that Busta Rhymes should do a Verzuz against Eminem, many have come out in favor or the potential battle, and others to give their two cents on who the two artists should go against.

Bay Area legend 3-40 recently gave his thoughts about a potential Busta and Eminem Verzuz, saying that”Busta Rhymes would eat Eminem alive in a Verzuz battle.”

He addressed the Verzuz during a recent appearance on the Jalen & Jacoby podcast.

Advertisement

“Busta Rhymes would eat Eminem in a Verzuz battle. I really believe that,” E-40 said. “Busta Rhymes goes crazy. Because, now, it’s turned into a performance type of situation. Busta Rhymes is animated. He got gas. He raps fast, all that. He do all that stuff that Eminem do. And Busta Rhymes got up-tempo slaps that get the party goin‘. Anytime you got up-tempo slaps, you’re gonna win.”

"Busta Rhymes would EAT Eminem in a #VERZUZ battle!"



— @E40 SAID WHAT HE SAID 🗣 pic.twitter.com/KlqjLYciYz — Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) January 28, 2022

Despite his take, he gives Eminem his props, but thinks Busta’s discography is widely slept on and could give Em a run for his money.

“Eminem is so legendary. You know, definitely. Can’t take nothing away from him. “Great hits, great style—I mean, he’s legendary, he’s an icon …” he said. “I feel like Busta Rhymes gots what it takes to bring it to the surface, man, to let people say, ‘Damn, I didn’t even know he had all these hits, man’ …” he said. “The stuff he did with Mariah (Carey) and the stuff he did with Craig Mack, and he got his own slaps, bro. And he’s animated.”

At the end of his take 40 jokingly told Jalen and Jacoby to get Timbaland and Swizz on the phone, “He and Timbaland need to make this happen.”