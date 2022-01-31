According to a confirmed report from Reuters, a U,S, Appeals Court refused to overturn the 2019 drug trafficking conviction of 64-year-old Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman this past week, securing his life sentence that he was handed back in February 2019.

A three-person panel for the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan made the argument, rejecting the defense’s argument, who demanded a new trial based on “deplorable jail conditions undermined his defense.”

Guman’s attorney Lawyer French said, “I’m sure Mr. Guzman will seek Supreme Court review. We’re disappointed that substantial allegations of grave jury misconduct continue to be swept under the rug … all, it appears, because of the defendant’s matchless notoriety.”

Guzman’s life sentence will be served in ADX Supermax in Colorado and forced to hand over a whopping $12.7 billion in restitution.