Gayle King’s outstanding run with CBS News and CBS Mornings will continue. King revealed to Deadline she has signed an extension.

King revealed the signing to her fans on her SiriusXM show Gayle King in the House. “I officially signed on the dotted line. So I will be with CBS a little longer,” King said. The terms of her deal have not been disclosed.

Prior to inking a new deal, King was being recruited by other networks. There was also belief that her new grandchild would create a move to New York.

Advertisement

“I don’t know why people thought that just because you have a grandchild now all of a sudden you just want to give up your career and go sit in California,” King said. “No. I still, you know, I still feel that in many ways I’m just getting started. So I celebrated my 10 year anniversary, that was always great fun.”

King has been with CBS This Morning since 2012.