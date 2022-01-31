Jermaine Dupri is under fire following the premiere of the “JANET JACKSON” documentary. In the four-part series, it was revealed that Dupri and Jackson split up in 2009 because he cheated on the Pop icon.
The “JANET JACKSON” documentary had viewers glued to the screen as it chronicles the singer’s legendary career from her highs and lows from childhood to adulthood.
The So So Def label head and Jackson reportedly dated from 2000 to 2008. During the final part of the series, the “Shake It Off” producer dropped a bomb and admitted to being “reckless” during their seven-year relationship while laughing nervously..
“One of the weird things about dating Janet is that dating Janet attracts other women. Girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her, which was really weird,” JD gushed.
Ms. Jackson also revealed in the documentary that her ex-boyfriend was “constantly working” and that she didn’t always get “enough from him emotionally.”
Fans were quick to hop on Twitter to drag Dupri for treating Janet poorly and laughing about it.
Others also pointed out that J.D. is currently working with Justin Timberlake who also publicly embarrassed Jackson during the Super Bowl halftime show performance in 2004.
Even though the two are no longer in relationship, it’s good to see the former lovebirds have remained friends over the years.
