Jermaine Dupri is under fire following the premiere of the “JANET JACKSON” documentary. In the four-part series, it was revealed that Dupri and Jackson split up in 2009 because he cheated on the Pop icon.

The “JANET JACKSON” documentary had viewers glued to the screen as it chronicles the singer’s legendary career from her highs and lows from childhood to adulthood.

The So So Def label head and Jackson reportedly dated from 2000 to 2008. During the final part of the series, the “Shake It Off” producer dropped a bomb and admitted to being “reckless” during their seven-year relationship while laughing nervously..

“One of the weird things about dating Janet is that dating Janet attracts other women. Girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her, which was really weird,” JD gushed.

I just KNOW Jermaine Dupri didn't say he cheated on JANET JACKSON and shrugged it off as 'being with Janet attracts women' and 'I was a man.' pic.twitter.com/UPe2z5W1nY — Lady Tee (@Thick_Ambition) January 30, 2022

Unless Jermaine Dupri cheated on Janet with a young Ciara, that nigga the king of the bald headed fools Smh — Everything G (@Gifted_Gab) January 30, 2022

Ms. Jackson also revealed in the documentary that her ex-boyfriend was “constantly working” and that she didn’t always get “enough from him emotionally.”

Fans were quick to hop on Twitter to drag Dupri for treating Janet poorly and laughing about it.

One lesson for today. Never Never Never…Go out like Jermaine Dupri. You big dummy! 🤨🤦🏽‍♂️🤬 https://t.co/m1rolRFPem — M Traylor (@Mtray1911T) January 30, 2022

Jermaine Dupri fumbling Janet Jackson constantly reminds me of the audacity of men. Like, that’s Damita Jo! Tf?! You Barry spent quality time AND cheated? On Ms. Jackson… Chile…. — anxiety . mami . (@jazzibemoody) January 30, 2022

I’m still not over the fact that Jermaine Dupri cheated on JANET JACKSON… you had the baddest and folded for a groupie in the club??? #JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/bmozYpecGN — Ted-Lynn Spears (@SailorD96) January 30, 2022

Others also pointed out that J.D. is currently working with Justin Timberlake who also publicly embarrassed Jackson during the Super Bowl halftime show performance in 2004.

I can’t believe Jermaine Dupri’s ugly ass cheated on Janet Jackson. That’s some BS. And the fact that him and Justin are working on a project together right now isn’t sitting right in my spirit, right now.😒 #JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/zMmajOFVlb — Tifféloyx is Excessively Black (@tiffeloyx) January 30, 2022

Even though the two are no longer in relationship, it’s good to see the former lovebirds have remained friends over the years.

