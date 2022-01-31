Lala Anthony went to social media to announce her newest venture-she is officially a beauty entrepreneur. Launching Inala a hair strengthening serum called Power Potion. She shares how the pandemic lead her to look at her self-care practices as it needed a much-needed reboot. Her hair was first as she was beginning to notice that her edges were thinning, how her hair habits like wearing ponytails, extensions, and wigs were causing them to fall out. “A lot of my hairstyles had been clip-ins or wigs or braids or weaves,. “And I realized how damaged my natural hair was because I wasn’t taking care of or paying attention to it,” she told People magazine in an exclusive interview. “And I was like, ‘It’s not okay to just be happy when your hair looks good when you have all this other stuff in it,” she admits. That moment inspired Anthony to seek a solution.” With a lot of research and experimenting with rice water, Lala took to her kitchen to come up with the perfect solution to improving her hair’s health. What came next was a two-year-long process to create a formula that she personally launched to her 12.7 million followers on Instagram, with the caption that reads:

lala’s Instagram post

So right before the pandemic I really noticed how bad my real hair was getting. My edges were thinning really bad, my hair wasn’t growing at all, and every time I washed my hair it was falling out. I obviously love wearing ponytails…I love wearing wigs…I love wearing extensions…I love wearing braids…And I never really cared about my real hair as long as those hairstyles look good 🥴But when I really started looking at my hair and seeing how damaged it was I was freaking the f%#k out‼️So I started experimenting with rice water…I was making it in my kitchen and using it every single day and I started noticing a dramatic difference… The problem with making it at home was after a certain number of hours as the rice ferments it starts to smell really bad & it’s a pain in the ass to make it at home every night but I knew the results were amazing. I wanted to figure out a way to bring rice water like I made in my kitchen in a bottle for everyone to use and have dramatic results like I did… So I spent about two years working on this formula which is how my first ever hair care product came to life. It’s called INALA @inala … INALA is 100% pure rice water complex with biotin and arginine that will absolutely change your hair… I was shocked by the results which you can see in this slide as you look at my personal before and after photos… So today is the day that INALA @inala becomes available for everyone out there… Use it on your edges, use it on your entire head, use it on your eyebrows, use it wherever you want to make your hair stronger and healthier and see growth and just start feeling good about yourself again… I hope you love it as much as I do 😘 DONT WAIT TIL IT SELLS OUT…IT WORKS‼️www.shopinala.com The link is also in my bio. Love u all so much ❤️❤️

