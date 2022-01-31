Missy Elliot is celebrating another milestone in her career.

Over the weekend, Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliot shared that she is now the first female rapper to achieve six-platinum certified albums. Elliott is a pioneer of female Hip Hop and R&B, groundbreaking songwriter-producer, and across-the-board cultural icon.

In a statement via Twitter, the legendary emcee paid tribute to her fellow “sisters in Hip Hop” while commemorating her own success.

Advertisement

This is a HUGE MILESTONE!🎉No matter how long it took to get here I am here & I AM HUMBLYGRATEFUL💜🙏🏾To all my SISTERS in HIPHOP yall keep doing yall thang & SHINING🙌🏾 https://t.co/R4FpHVAaqQ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 29, 2022

And the rest of my albums pls🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 29, 2022

In November of last year, the “All N My Grill” singer received a well deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Missy Elliot’s star is located outside the new location of Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard.

The multi-talented musician then went on to thank her fans for their continued support.

God knows I am Humbly Grateful for this THREAD below⬇️💜 & the reason I always say that because no matter how much TALENT a artist has it’s because of the FANS SUPPORT that HISTORY can be made! Love each of you🤗& @AtlanticRecords @elektrarecords 💜🙏🏾 https://t.co/ZCTEbuj9Bb — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 30, 2022

The five-time Grammy winning artist got her start in the music industry in 1991. She formed the all-female R&B group Fayze with her neighborhood friend Timothy Mosley, AKA Timbaland.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.